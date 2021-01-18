Mohammed Siraj led the way for India’s bowling attack in just his third Test by picking up a five-wicket haul in Australia’s second innings in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
The 26-year-old did well on a challenging day for India, picking off wickets in Australia’s middle-order to help India dismiss the hosts for 294 in their second innings. The pick of his dismissals was that of a well-set Steve Smith and he was understandably emotional at the end, when he dismissed Josh Hazlewood for his fifth wicket.
The other star with the ball for India was Shardul Thakur, who picked a four-for after playing a key hand with the bat as well on Sunday.
India were set a target of 328 to win the fourth Test after they bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four on Monday.
Steve Smith top scored for the Australians with 55, while opener David Warner made 48. The series stands at 1-1.
Here are the reactions to Siraj’s five-for and India’s valiant bowling effort.