Shubman Gill left the cricketing world in awe on Tuesday with a superb knock of 91 runs on day five of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane.
The 21-year-old right-hander was in good touch throughout his innings and played a number of cracking strokes to keep India in the chase. The visitors lost Rohit Sharma (7) early on day five but that didn’t stop Gill from playing his natural game.
Gill (91 off 146 balls), with his easy on the eye batting, repeatedly peppered the off-side field during his 114-run second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara.
Against Nathan Lyon, Gill came down the track to hit a flowing cover drive even as the seasoned off-spinner’s tactic of not having close-in fielders on the off-side invited sharp criticism from Shane Warne, who was on air.
Among Gill’s shots, the back-foot punch off Josh Hazlewood would stay with any fan for the longest time. He also used Mitchell Starc’s bounce to cut and pull him with authority. His three boundaries in one Starc over made the commentator’s remark that it was live broadcast, not a highlights package.
Eventually, Gill became Lyon’s 398th Test wicket when edged a wide-ish delivery to be caught at first slip by Steve Smith.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gill’s incredible knock: