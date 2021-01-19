A fearless India pulled off an improbable and exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane on Tuesday.
India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba and seal a memorable, second straight series win Down Under.
Rishabh Pant led the chase with an unbeaten 89 as India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire. The wicketkeeper-batsman balanced aggression with maturity to power what looked like an impossible win while Cheteshwar Pujara – who endured many a painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock – scripted another epic with his 211-ball knock. Even debutant Washington Sundar dug in and partnered Pant’s late strikes.
It was a fitting finale to a fascinating Tests series which started with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide where India were bowled out for 36 and ended with a fightback for the ages at Australia’s fortress in Brisbane. Dogged by regular injuries, India’s inexperienced side was guided by captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri to the incredible win.
Here are some of the reactions to the epic at Gabba