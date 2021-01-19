A fearless India pulled off an improbable and exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia’s 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba and seal a memorable, second straight series win Down Under.

Rishabh Pant led the chase with an unbeaten 89 as India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire. The wicketkeeper-batsman balanced aggression with maturity to power what looked like an impossible win while Cheteshwar Pujara – who endured many a painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock – scripted another epic with his 211-ball knock. Even debutant Washington Sundar dug in and partnered Pant’s late strikes.

It was a fitting finale to a fascinating Tests series which started with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide where India were bowled out for 36 and ended with a fightback for the ages at Australia’s fortress in Brisbane. Dogged by regular injuries, India’s inexperienced side was guided by captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri to the incredible win.

Here are some of the reactions to the epic at Gabba

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

A win for the ages for so many reasons. Incredible #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KRg6X2gRoC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Pic 1: How it started

Pic 2: How it's going#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/V61VAqq23R — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

NOOOO HE ACTUALLY TAGGED HIM 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/x7U5MQGDz5 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

You don't just play & love test cricket for nothing.



Brilliant game. Congratulations India on the win, & Australia for a great series! #Testcricket #AUSvIND — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Wow what a series! Absolute pleasure watching #TeamIndia you’ve made us all incredibly proud 👏🏽 A historic day for the team, massive congratulations! 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND @BCCI pic.twitter.com/VlxUcWCVWt — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Absolute superstars all of you 👏👏 A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well 🏆 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

This is the greatest test series I have seen. And this Indian team is now legend. Nobody says anything about Rishabh pant ever. Ever #INDvsAUS — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 19, 2021

Pant and Gill. Underline these names. They are going to leave behind several batting and matchwinning milestones — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2021

Stop cutting those onions now!!! #Pant — cricBC (@cricBC) January 19, 2021

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021

The last time Australia lost at the Gabba, Rishabh Pant wasn't even born. #AUSvIND — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 19, 2021

2018-19: Aus missing Smith, Warner. India 2-1.



2020-21: India missing Kohli, Shami, Ishant. Ashwin, Bumrah, Rohit for half series. Half-fit side. 4-Test old bowling attack @ Gabba. Australia full XI. India 2-1.



Let nobody talk again about why India won in 2018. Ever! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 19, 2021

India’s series win is one of the great sporting triumphs. In bio-secure bubbles since October, 36 all out in Adelaide, dozens of players missing: win in Melbourne & salvage in Sydney before ending Australia’s 33 year unbeaten run in Brisbane. The stuff of legend. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 19, 2021

This was His team. This is His win. This might still be Virat Kohli’s era but this is Ajinkya Rahane’s moment #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YB0wJ1acQQ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 19, 2021

Rahane’s leadership given the 36 all out, given the injuries, given this extraordinary final day... Calmness, humbleness & equanimity personified #AusvInd — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 19, 2021

Hanuma Vihari. Mohd Shami. Umesh Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli.



The players who returned home after playing their part and aren't a part of the victory lap. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 19, 2021

Congrats to the Indian cricket team @BCCI That’s one of the best series wins I can ever remember on Aust soil & to do it after being bowled out for 36, plus a depleted squad-shows tremendous character, resilience, courage & belief. Just fantastic @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2021

You're not English unless you revel in the schadenfreude, followed moments later by a nagging sense of dread that we're up next. #AUSvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) January 19, 2021

Can we take a moment to thank Rahul Dravid for all that he's doing for Indian Cricket? The resilience that the youngsters have shown had shades of The Wall. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest #dravid — Dr. Smriti (@dentist_chick) January 19, 2021

Ifffffff only so much focus was there for online school ... #thatthatmanthatthatproblem https://t.co/ll7cpU8SZ2 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 19, 2021