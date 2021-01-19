India’s series victory in Australia was achieved after a lot of struggle. And it wasn’t always a battle between the bat and the ball, because Cheteshwar Pujara quite literally put his body on the line. While India chasing 328 in the final innings, Rishabh Pant did the star turn in the end but the platform was set by Pujara (along with Shubman Gill).

There was virtually no body part of Pujara that didn’t get hit by a delivery as he received at least eleven blows on his body. But it didn’t break his resolve as he set up a famous win for India at Brisbane in the fourth Test. Before Pant blew Australia away, Pujara silently played through the pain to put India in a position of strength with his 211-ball 56.

Watch highlights of Pujara’s innings here, including the bouncer barrage that he survived:

Cheteshwar Pujara appreciation tweet 😌



He will leave the Gabba battered and bruised and a winner...



56 off 211 balls and hours occupied frustrating the Aussie bowlers 👏 pic.twitter.com/7J8lYa4mWd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021