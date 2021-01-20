IPL 2021 retention live updates: RCB let go of Morris and Finch, Royals release Steve Smith
As IPL franchises decide which player will be retained or released, we bring you updates from around the league.
Live updates
MI: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson among those released by MI.
CSK: Players released Chawla, Harbhajan among others. Standby for full confirmation.
RCB: Big news is that Chris Morris, Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch have been released by RCB.
KXIP: According to ESPNCricinfo, Glenn Maxwell has been released.
CSK UPDATE: No official list of names available yet, but CSK have hinted there are six players to be released. Harbhajan Singh confirmed earlier in the day he was one of them.
RCB list of players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande
05.37 pm: Rajasthan Royals, as reported earlier in the day, have released Steve Smith. Smith was their captain during the 2020 season.
05.33 pm: The first big news is from RCB
05.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live updates on the Indian Premier League retention day.
In Indian men’s cricket at the moment, there is not much time to pause and reflect. After the madness in Brisbane on Tuesday, attention immediately turned to the squad for England vs India Test series starting in Chennai in February. On the day after, there is anticipation surrounding IPL 2021 as teams are expected to announce their retentions shortly. We will bring you the live updates as and when we get the news.
The final list of retained players of the IPL franchises will be announced starting 6 PM today on official broadcaster Star Sports.
