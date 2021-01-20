Several big-name players were released by the Indian Premier League franchise as they announced their list of retained players ahead of the 2021 edition.

Australian batsman Steve Smith was the biggest name to be axed as Rajasthan Royals chose the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer over him, handing the captaincy to Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians also parted ways with long-term servant Lasith Malinga, while Kedar Jadhav’s journey with Chennai Super Kings came to an end.

Glenn Maxwell who was in scintillating form during India’s limited-overs series in Australia has also been released by Kings XI Punjab while teammate Aaron Finch is also on his way out of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here is a franchise-by-franchise list of all the released players: