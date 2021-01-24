In a series that witnessed the best bowlers in the world in action, it speaks volumes about the situation India found themselves in as well as Mohammed Siraj’s heart, that he finished as the third highest wicket-taker of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-’21.

India, despite being decimated injuries, stormed to victory in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground, then battled to a draw in Sydney and finally, broke Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at Brisbane’s Gabba ground to claim one of the great series victories of all time.

Siraj, still grieving his father who died just before the series started, took 13 wickets including five in Australia’s second innings at the Gabba, just his third Test. The 26-year-old decided to stay back in Australia and continue with his preparations for the series, to honour his father’s dream.

And, in the final innings of the series, he finished with his career’s first five-wicket haul to set up India’s rather unbelievable win on the final day of the final Test.

Turning challenge into opportunity: Mohammed Siraj’s maturity shines through in Gabba five-for

Indeed, only Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had more wickets to show for, as Siraj topped the chart for India.

Leading wicket-takers in BGT 2020-'21 Player Mat Inns Wkts Best Ave SR 5 Cummins 4 8 21 4/21 20.04 46.3 0 Hazlewood 4 8 17 5/8 19.35 51.0 2 Siraj 3 6 13 5/73 29.53 62.0 1 Ashwin 3 6 12 4/55 28.83 67.0 0 Bumrah 3 6 11 4/56 29.36 64.1 0 Starc 4 8 11 4/53 40.72 74.7 0 via ESPNCricinfo

Bonus viewing: Siraj’s Gabba five-for