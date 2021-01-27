Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte received a two-match ban and fined 20,000 euros ($24,000) on Tuesday for verbally threatening the referee after last weekend’s Serie A stalemate at Udinese.

The former Juventus and Chelsea manager saw red after 90 minutes in the goalless draw, believing referee Fabio Maresca had not added on enough stoppage time.

The Lega Serie A punished Conte for “disrespectful phrases towards the referee that continued off the pitch”.

“In the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms (Conte) confronted the referee in a threatening manner, screaming at him a seriously offensive expression,” Lega Serie A side in a statement.

Inter team technical manager Gabriele Oriali was also fined 5,000 euros, and given a one-match ban. Inter missed the chance to move level on points with leaders AC Milan.

Conte will miss their next two league games against Benevento and Fiorentina.