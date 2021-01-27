Cricket has seen some stunning last-over finishes in recent times and one can’t look beyond the 2019 ICC World Cup final between England and New Zealand for the closest one.

The T20 leagues have also produced some classics in the last few months and Baroda’s eight-wicket win over Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was right up there with the best.

Needing 18 runs off the last over chasing 148, Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki smashed a six off the last delivery to take his team home.

Baroda started slowly with single from the first ball and almost lost Solanki on the second ball, when he was dropped by the bowler Sumit Kumar.

But Solanki got the strike back with Baroda needing 15 runs from three deliveries. He, then, smashed a six, boundary and another six on the last ball to win the game in thrilling fashion. MS Dhoni would have been proud of the winning hit as Solanki executed the helicopter shot to perfection.

Solanki finished with 71 runs from 46 deliveries.

Watch the last over below: