The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament – the Ranji Trophy – for the first time in 87 years as the board opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of a majority of the state units.

The BCCI will also host the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women’s national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units.

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah are understood to have been keen to have the Ranji Trophy, which pays the maximum match fee (Rs 1.5 lakh per game approx) for the players, many felt a two-month-long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t feasible.

“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One-Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21,” Shah wrote a letter to state units.

Here’s how people reacted to the decision:

First time in Indian cricket history since 1934, the inception of the #RanjiTrophy, the tournament will not be conducted this season. Even during the WW2 (1940-45), India was the only country who conducted their national cricket championships, while the rest had to cancel theirs. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 31, 2021

First time in 87 years, Ranji Trophy gets cancelled. Since the start in 1892, only other seasons without Indian domestic first-class cricket was in 1930-31 to 1931-34 (due to Civil Disobedience).



India is the only country to host first-class cricket during the World Wars. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 30, 2021

#RanjiTrophy cannot be held this year due to #COVID19 but #IPL2021 can be held in India. OK. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 31, 2021

Felt like the comparison between ipl and Ranji trophy was irrelevant. Also the challenges of hosting a Ranji trophy for 38 teams in these times (bubbles) etc is humongous. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 31, 2021

Appreciate the decision by @BCCI to opt for Senior Women's One Day tournament along with Vijay Hazare Trophy With Bio-bubble in place and also logistically it makes sense to not go for the Ranji Trophy where 38 teams compete for 4 day matches. @JayShah @SGanguly99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 30, 2021

We can host IPL but not Ranji Trophy just shows Board priority. It could have been truncated, played as a knock out tournament but who cares. https://t.co/wQk7s1QNwS — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) January 30, 2021

Suggestion.



Play the Ranji Trophy in a knockout format this season.



It will take far less time. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 30, 2021

No room - or perhaps appetite - for even a truncated Ranji Trophy in the 2020-21 season. https://t.co/Ape7jdJz1R — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 30, 2021

Considering there was a limited window, of 45 days in which to complete the men’s domestic calendar, it’s a good decision to stage Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is practically a lot easier to manage. The beauty of the Ranji Trophy lies in its format. It’s a marathon. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 30, 2021