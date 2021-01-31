The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament – the Ranji Trophy – for the first time in 87 years as the board opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of a majority of the state units.
The BCCI will also host the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women’s national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units.
While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah are understood to have been keen to have the Ranji Trophy, which pays the maximum match fee (Rs 1.5 lakh per game approx) for the players, many felt a two-month-long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t feasible.
“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One-Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21,” Shah wrote a letter to state units.
