The ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be played in England in June 2021, is heading for a rather interesting climax with three teams in contention to join New Zealand for a shot at the title.

After Australia’s tour of South Africa was officially postponed, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are all but assured to be in summit clash. Assuming that Australia’s Test series against South Africa cannot be played before the scheduled date for the WTC final, New Zealand progress with a score of 70%.

The inaugural Test Championship sees teams ranked based on percentage of points earned from their series after the disruption caused due to Covid-19.

The top two sides at the end of the league on percentage points will contest the final to be played in England.

The highly-anticipated India-England series is set to witness numerous possibilities in terms of deciding who reaches the final, with Australia still not ruled out either l Each series of the league is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series, ranging from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The international governing body had to change the competition terms for the event to determine how series affected by the global pandemic are accounted for on the points table.

Here’s how the table stands after the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan (both teams out of contention for the final).

ICC WTC table as of February 2, 2021 Rank Team PCT Points Series Played Matches Won Lost Drawn 1 India 71.7% 430 5 13 9 3 1 2 New Zealand 70.0% 420 5 11 7 4 0 3 Australia 69.2% 332 4 14 8 4 2 4 England 68.7% 412 5 17 10 4 3 5 Pakistan 37.7% 226 5.5* 11 3 5 3 6 South Africa 34.3% 144 4* 10 3 7 0 7 Sri Lanka 16.7% 80 4 8 1 6 1 8 West Indies 11.1% 40 3 7 1 6 0 9 Bangladesh 00.0% 0 1.5 3 0 3 0 Teams are ranked based on PCT. PCT is points earned/points available. * indicates ongoing series (Courtesy: ICC)

Scenarios

For Australia to qualify: Even though they would have liked a better result against India at home, or for the South Africa series to go ahead, to keep matters in their own hands, Australia are still in with a decent chance to qualify for the final.

In what is bound to rankle the Aussie supporters even more, the side would have been assured qualification by now if four points were not docked for them because of a slow over-rate against India in the Boxing Day Test (Tally down to 332 instead of 336). According to ESPNCricinfo, Australia would have edged out New Zealand on runs-per-wicket ratio with neither side playing any more matches as things stand.

The following scorelines in the India-England series will result in Tim Paine’s men qualifying for the title clash: 0-0, 1-1 or 2-2 draw, a 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 England win or a 1-0 India win.

The above scorelines will prevent England from overtaking New Zealand and Australia, while India will slip from their top spot.

For England to qualify: Fresh from their 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka, England will fancy their chances to get something out of the India series where the four matches are to be played in Chennai (1st, 2nd) and Ahmedabad (3rd, 4th).

But a mere win or draw won’t do, as England will need to outright win at least three matches against Virat Kohli’s men.

The scorelines of India-England that will favour Joe Root’s men are: 0-3, 1-3, 0-4.