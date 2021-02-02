Fans will be allowed at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium for the second of the four Test matches between England and India, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association confirmed on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The first Test, also to be played in Chennai from February 5 onward, will be behind closed doors.

TNCA secretary RS Ramaswamy issued a press release on Tuesday to confirm the move, as reported earlier.

“The first Test Match between India and England being held between 5th and 9th February 2021 will be played behind closed doors without spectators as a precautionary measure for Covid-19 situation,” according to the statement.

“In view of the Government announcement that 50% occupancy would be allowed in stadia, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will allow 50% spectators for the 2nd Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021.”

Furthermore, the three stands (I, J and K) in Chennai which have not been open to fans for a long time due to permit issues between TNCA and the local municipality, will also be open to the public, according to ESPNCricinfo as the necessary clearances have been obtained.

This will mark the first time England will play in front of fans, as their international assignments since the return of cricket have been behind closed doors.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, international cricket started with England playing against the West Indies and Pakistan in back-to-back Test series last year followed by a white ball series against Australia at home. All the matches were held behind closed doors.

For England pacer Jofra Archer though, seeing is believing. He said on Tuesday that he will wait to see the fans enter the stadium before he can react to playing in front of a crowd.

Initially, TNCA, after consultation with the BCCI, had decided to conduct the first two Tests of the four-match series behind “closed doors”, and it also had the backing of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

However, with the latest government notification allowing 50% spectators inside a sporting arena, the TNCA officially announced the decision that was on the cards for the match starting on February 13.

“Well, till it happens I won’t believe it. Last eight months have been just as crazy and we have been made a mere promise (of fans returning) and something like that hasn’t come off. So till I actually see the fans the walk in, I won’t believe it,” Archer said, according to PTI.

The last two matches of the series are to be played in Ahmedabad.