Former Indian captains Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and current men’s team head coach Ravi Shastri were among the cricketers who on Wednesday tweeted using two hashtags coined by the Ministry of External Affairs in response to global criticism of the Centre’s handling of the farmers’ protests.

The two hashtags are #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. Several film personalities and politicians also used the hashtag to amplify the government’s stand on Wednesday.

Tendulkar wrote that “external forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India” while Kumble tweeted “India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions.”

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Shastri said that “farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem,” adding that “this is an internal matter.”

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were among other Indian cricketers who tweeted, as did BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India 🇮🇳#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 3, 2021

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

India always has a great tradition of diverse views on all subjects. We may not agree with each other all the time but most of us don't like someone interfering and commentating on our internal matters because we rarely do that. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 3, 2021

The ministry’s statement on Wednesday, where it used the hashtags, came after pop singer Rihanna tweeted a news article about the farmers’ protests against the recently passed agriculture reforms. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she had asked, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Rihanna had shared a CNN article about the Centre’s decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders, a favoured tactic of the Narendra Modi government to thwart protests. Internet was also suspended in districts of Haryana, following violence on Republic Day.

The tweet went viral on social media, leading to an outpouring of support from the international community for the farmers.

The ministry had then issued a statement warning about the dangers of the use of hashtags. The ministry said that the comments were “neither accurate nor responsible”, adding that the protests were by “a very small section of farmers” in parts of India.

