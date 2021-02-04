West Indies batsman Chris Gayle struck a an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls to destroy Maratha Arabians’ bowling attack and steer Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win in a Super League match of the the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Gayle smashed nine sixes and six boundaries during his blistering knock at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. He reached his half-century in 12 balls and equalled the fastest half-century in T10 history held by Mohammad Shahzad for Rajputs in the 2018 edition.

Chasing Maratha Arabians’ moderate total of 97, Gayle helped his team reach the target in 5.3 overs.

The towering left-hander tore apart the opposition attack, with 78 of his 84 runs came through boundaries.

Put in to bat, the Arabians introduced UAE’s 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu to open with Mukhtar Ali. Tom Helm bowled a maiden first over to Sharafu. In the second over, Mukhtar hit Rohan Mustafa for three boundaries while Sharafu hit a six to take 19 runs off that over.

At the half way mark, the Arabians were 52/1. Sharafu’s fine knock of 33 came to an end in the seventh over when Obed McCoy had him caught behind.

Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez too followed, caught and bowled by Naveed Ul Haq, for 20 in the eighth over. Shoaib Malik later hit two consecutive boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of Naveed’s over.

Chasing the relatively low target, Gayle gave Abu Dhabi a flying start. He hit Yamin Ahmadzai for three consecutive boundaries and a six to get 18 runs off the first over.

Opener Paul Stirling too hit Sompal Kami for two consecutive boundaries off the first two balls of the second over. Gayle then hit the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries for sixes to take 27 runs off that over.

After Mosaddek Hossain picked the wicket of Stirling with the second ball of the third over, Gayle then went on to hit the next four balls for two boundaries and two sixes.

Play

"We never stop learning. Sanga, you're the man, you're a legend" 🙌@henrygayle thanks Team Abu Dhabi Mentor @KumarSanga2 for his pep talk before today's game! #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/NPsCXQJ9TJ — T10 League (@T10League) February 3, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)