England captain Joe Root joined an elite club of cricketers to score a 100 in their 100th Test matches as he continued his staggering form in the first Test against India in Chennai on Friday.
Root has now scored a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Tests: the first man to do so.
100 in 100th Tests
|Player
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Colin Cowdrey
|104
|England
|v Australia
|Birmingham
|11 Jul 1968
|Javed Miandad
|145
|Pakistan
|v India
|Lahore
|1 Dec 1989
|Gordon Greenidge
|149
|West Indies
|v England
|St John's
|12 Apr 1990
|Alect Stewart
|105
|England
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|3 Aug 2000
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|184
|Pakistan
|v India
|Bengaluru
|24 Mar 2005
|Ricky Ponting
|120
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Sydney
|2 Jan 2006
|Ricky Ponting
|143*
|Australia
|v South Africa
|Sydney
|2 Jan 2006
|Greame Smith
|131
|South Africa
|v England
|The Oval
|19 Jul 2012
|Hashim Amla
|134
|South Africa
|v Sri Lanka
|Johannesburg
|12 Jan 2017
|Joe Root
|100*
|England
|v India
|Chennai
|5 Feb 2021
Root, 30, will lead England in the four Tests knowing that he needs a win to stand any chance of reaching the inaugural World Test Championship final in June.
Root made his debut in 2012 at Nagpur in the fourth match of a series won by England 2-1 under Alastair Cook, their last triumph in India.
His career has had its highs and lows but Root has established himself as one of the world’s top batsmen.
“I think walking out in an England shirt will probably be the proudest moment,” Root told reporters on Thursday, on the eve of the opening Test in Chennai.
“I look back at walking up to bat and see Kevin Pietersen stood at the other end, someone whom I watched as a teenager and a kid growing up. I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was living my childhood dream.”
He added: “If I am ever going through a bit of lean spell or things aren’t quite falling for me then I try and look back at that moment and remember what that feeling was like.”
(With AFP inputs)