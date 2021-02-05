The All India Football Federation on Friday said that the Indian Women’s League will remain an integral part of the competition calendar and will be held prior to May.

Subrata Dutta, senior vice president of AIFF and chairman of the League Committee chaired the virtual meeting.

However, the Committee said that due to the pandemic situation the rules for participation need to be relaxed for teams, the AIFF said in a release.

“The League has already initiated talks with State Associations, who are interested to host the 2020-21 edition.”

The Committee also decided to host the Second Division League in a central venue in April-May.

With reference to the inaugural AIFF Club Futsal Championship, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Committee felt that the championship can ideally be held some time in June or July.

The Committee unanimously set a deadline till June 2021 for interested State Associations to conduct their Futsal Leagues. The champions would be granted an entry into the AIFF Club Futsal Championship.

