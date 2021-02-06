India vs England first Test, day two: Live score, updates and commentary from Chennai
Follow live updates from day two of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
Live updates
9.08 am: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how the saliva ban made things difficult for the Indian bowlers on day one:
8.57 am: Joe Root reckons England need to go past 600 runs to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Here’s what he had to say at the end of day’s play on Friday:
8.52 am: Joe Root was at his sublime best as he powered his team to a strong position with a century in his 100th Test. Read all about his knock here:
8.45 am: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
England rode on an unbeaten century from captain Joe Root and a gritty 286-ball 87 from opener Dom Sibley to dominate day one on Friday. The visitors were 263/3 at stumps and will be keen to post a massive total on day two.
For India, it was a hard grind on a difficult Chennai pitch on day one. Ashwin Ravichandran got the first wicket and Jasprit Bumrah bagged the next two but overall, the Indian bowlers struggled to get purchase from the surface. They will need to work hard again in order to stop England from batting out another day.