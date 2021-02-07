India v England 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Visitors on top as Archer removes Rohit, Gill
Follow live updates from day three of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
England first innings: 578/10 (190.1 overs)
Day 1: Root’s calculated brilliance makes it a day of hard grind for India in Chennai
Day 2: Waiting game on a dead Chennai pitch that may yet spark to life
Live updates
IND 1st inngs: 59/2 after 14 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 20, Virat Kohli 4)
LUNCH ON DAY 3! The end of another good session for England. India have scored quickly but the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill by Jofra Archer are a huge plus for the visitors. India have two of their most experienced batsmen at the crease now, they will be hoping for a big partnership.
IND 1st inngs: 59/2 after 13 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 20, Virat Kohli 4)
Spin from both ends for England as off-spinner Dominic Bess joins the attack. Pujara and Kohli pick a single each in that over. Last over before lunch coming up.
IND 1st inngs: 57/2 after 12 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 19, Virat Kohli 3)
Jack Leach joins the attack and Pujara steps out to flick him through mid-wicket for four. Not much turn for the left-arm spinner in his first over.
IND 1st inngs: 51/2 after 11 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 14, Virat Kohli 2)
Stokes bowls it short and wide and Pujara cuts it away comfortably for four. India have raced to fifty, thanks mainly to Gill, but they need a big partnership here.
IND 1st inngs: 44/2 after 9.2 overs
WICKET! Oh dear, Shubman Gill is gone! The right-hander hits another elegant boundary through mid-wicket but then pushes the next ball too hard and James Anderson takes a superb diving catch at mid-on. Jofra Archer gets his second. Virat Kohli comes to the crease as Gill walks back for 29 off 28. A wasted opportunity for the youngster, he was looking great.
IND 1st inngs: 40/1 after 9 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 9)
Interesting move by England. Ben Stokes joins the attack, comes from around the wicket, and bowls short with two fielders in the deep on the leg side. Gills is a bit of a compulsive puller. No harm done to India in that over.
IND 1st inngs: 37/1 after 8 overs (Shubman Gill 23, Cheteshwar Pujara 8)
Another impressive over from Archer. He’s running in hard and really bending his back. India’s batsmen will know things will get a lot more comfortable once they see-off this spell.
IND 1st inngs: 35/1 after 7 overs (Shubman Gill 22, Cheteshwar Pujara 7)
Gill is putting on a bit of a show. Two superb flicks for four off Anderson by the youngster. Sunil Gavaskar in commentary is impressed by the time Gill has to play his shots. “He never looks hurried, never makes late adjustments, and plays with surety.”
IND 1st inngs: 27/1 after 6 overs (Shubman Gill 14, Cheteshwar Pujara 7)
Classy shot from Pujara! Archer attacks the stumps and the right-hander flicks it past mid-wicket for four. He loves that region. But Archer follows that up with a beaut to beat the outside edge.
IND 1st inngs: 22/1 after 5 overs (Shubman Gill 13, Cheteshwar Pujara 3)
Testing over from Anderson to Pujara. India need their No 3 to get stuck in as he so often does. This is a solid start for England with the ball and things could get out of hand for the hosts if they lose another wicket here.
IND 1st inngs: 19/1 after 3.3 overs
WICKET! England strike early as Jofra Archer removes Rohit Sharma! It was short and slightly outside off, Rohit poked at it and edged it to the keeper. The right-hander walks back for 6 off 9. Cheteshwar Pujara joins Shubman Gill at the crease.
IND 1st inngs: 15/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 2, Shubman Gill 13)
What a shot from Gill! That was sensational. Anderson pitches it on a length and the right-hander plays nothing more than a firm front-foot defense to send the ball straight back for four. He follows that up with a good leave and front-foot block. Top batting.
IND 1st inngs: 10/0 after 2 overs (Rohit Sharma 1, Shubman Gill 9)
Runs for Gill! The young right-hander has started positively again. Picks two each from either side of the wicket before pulling Jofra Archer confidently for four to end the over.
IND 1st inngs: 2/0 after 1 over (Rohit Sharma 1, Shubman Gill 1)
A single each for the Indian openers in the first over. Anderson is accurate as always to begin with, a hint of movement for him.
10.22 am: We’re ready for the start of the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma to face the first ball and James Anderson is up against him. Here we go!
10.11 am: England’s marathon innings ends with Anderson attempting a slog against Ashwin and getting clean-bowled. Ashwin and Bumrah finish with three wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem got two each. India gave away 45 extras, including 20 no-balls.
ENGLAND ARE ALL-OUT FOR 578 IN 190.1 OVERS
ENG 1st inngs: 577/9 after 189 overs (Jack Leach 14, James Anderson 1)
Ashwin’s figures at the moment: 55-5-146-2. This is the most number of overs he has ever bowled in a Test innings.
ENG 1st inngs: 576/9 after 187 overs (Jack Leach 14, James Anderson 0)
Eventful over from Ashwin! Leach first steps out and lifts the ball straight over for four. The left-hander then gets a reprieve as Pant bungles a simple stumping opportunity. And the over ends with four byes for England as Anderson swings and misses.
ENG 1st inngs: 567/9 after 185.3 overs
WICKET! Bumrah strikes off the first ball after India finally decide to take the third new ball! Bess is out LBW and has to walk back for 34 off 105. The right-hander has played a good hand for his team. India, though, will be wondering if they should’ve taken the third new ball earlier.
India have taken the third new ball finally!
ENG 1st inngs: 567/8 after 185 overs (Dominic Bess 34, Jack Leach 9)
Some aggression from England! Bess steps out and lifts one over mid-wicket for four. Super shot. Ashwin didn’t see that coming. Five runs from that over.
ENG 1st inngs: 562/8 after 184 overs (Dominic Bess 29, Jack Leach 9)
A couple of brilliant yorkers already by Bumrah but Leach has done remarkably well to keep them out. The left-hander has a solid defence.
ENG 1st inngs: 560/8 after 183 overs (Dominic Bess 29, Jack Leach 9)
A couple of singles from that Ashwin over. The off-spinner getting some turn early on. Pant wants him to pitch it fuller.
ENG 1st inngs: 558/8 after 182 overs (Dominic Bess 28, Jack Leach 8)
India bowl their 20th no-ball of the innings with Jasprit Bumrah over-stepping for the seventh time. He has bowled the most no-balls in this innings. Goes without saying that India will need to address this issue soon.
ENG 1st inngs: 556/8 after 181 overs (Dominic Bess 28, Jack Leach 7)
Steady start from Ashwin to get us going on day three. Just a single for Leach in that over. England comfortable to defend in the first over of day three.
9.30 am: We’re ready for the start of day three! England’s Dominic Bess and Jack Leach are at the crease. Ashwin Ravichandran has the ball in hand for India. Here we go!
9.24 am: In case you’re wondering, here are the qualification scenarios for the ICC World Test Championship final:
9.18 am: Ben Stokes was full of praise for skipper Joe Root at the end of day two:
9.12 am: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem spoke about the challenges faced by the Indian bowlers during the first two days of the Test:
9.02 am: It was another hard day’s work for the Indian team on Saturday with Joe Root and Co piling on the runs:
8.50 am: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Captain Joe Root scored a brilliant double century in his 100th Test as England continued to frustrate India, amassing 555/8 by stumps on the day two. Virat Kohli and his men will be keen to begin their first innings quickly on Sunday and claw their way back into the contest.