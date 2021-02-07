India v England 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Ashwin, Bumrah pick 3 each as visitors get bowled out for 578
Follow live updates from day three of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
Day 1: Root’s calculated brilliance makes it a day of hard grind for India in Chennai
Day 2: Waiting game on a dead Chennai pitch that may yet spark to life
Live updates
10.11 am: England’s marathon innings ends with Anderson attempting a slog against Ashwin and getting clean-bowled. Ashwin and Bumrah finish with three wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem got two each. India gave away 45 extras, including 20 no-balls.
ENGLAND ARE ALL-OUT FOR 578 IN 190.1 OVERS
ENG 1st inngs: 577/9 after 189 overs (Jack Leach 14, James Anderson 1)
Ashwin’s figures at the moment: 55-5-146-2. This is the most number of overs he has ever bowled in a Test innings.
ENG 1st inngs: 576/9 after 187 overs (Jack Leach 14, James Anderson 0)
Eventful over from Ashwin! Leach first steps out and lifts the ball straight over for four. The left-hander then gets a reprieve as Pant bungles a simple stumping opportunity. And the over ends with four byes for England as Anderson swings and misses.
ENG 1st inngs: 567/9 after 185.3 overs
WICKET! Bumrah strikes off the first ball after India finally decide to take the third new ball! Bess is out LBW and has to walk back for 34 off 105. The right-hander has played a good hand for his team. India, though, will be wondering if they should’ve taken the third new ball earlier.
India have taken the third new ball finally!
ENG 1st inngs: 567/8 after 185 overs (Dominic Bess 34, Jack Leach 9)
Some aggression from England! Bess steps out and lifts one over mid-wicket for four. Super shot. Ashwin didn’t see that coming. Five runs from that over.
ENG 1st inngs: 562/8 after 184 overs (Dominic Bess 29, Jack Leach 9)
A couple of brilliant yorkers already by Bumrah but Leach has done remarkably well to keep them out. The left-hander has a solid defence.
ENG 1st inngs: 560/8 after 183 overs (Dominic Bess 29, Jack Leach 9)
A couple of singles from that Ashwin over. The off-spinner getting some turn early on. Pant wants him to pitch it fuller.
ENG 1st inngs: 558/8 after 182 overs (Dominic Bess 28, Jack Leach 8)
India bowl their 20th no-ball of the innings with Jasprit Bumrah over-stepping for the seventh time. He has bowled the most no-balls in this innings. Goes without saying that India will need to address this issue soon.
ENG 1st inngs: 556/8 after 181 overs (Dominic Bess 28, Jack Leach 7)
Steady start from Ashwin to get us going on day three. Just a single for Leach in that over. England comfortable to defend in the first over of day three.
9.30 am: We’re ready for the start of day three! England’s Dominic Bess and Jack Leach are at the crease. Ashwin Ravichandran has the ball in hand for India. Here we go!
9.24 am: In case you’re wondering, here are the qualification scenarios for the ICC World Test Championship final:
ICC World Test C’ships scenarios: Here’s what India and England need to qualify for final
9.18 am: Ben Stokes was full of praise for skipper Joe Root at the end of day two:
Watch: It’s frightening how well Joe Root is batting at the moment, says Ben Stokes
9.12 am: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem spoke about the challenges faced by the Indian bowlers during the first two days of the Test:
Watch: Shahbaz Nadeem on Ben Stokes’ counterattack, no-ball troubles, Chennai pitch and more
9.02 am: It was another hard day’s work for the Indian team on Saturday with Joe Root and Co piling on the runs:
Watch highlights: Joe Root, Ben Stokes power visitors to 555/8 as England dominate first Test
8.50 am: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Captain Joe Root scored a brilliant double century in his 100th Test as England continued to frustrate India, amassing 555/8 by stumps on the day two. Virat Kohli and his men will be keen to begin their first innings quickly on Sunday and claw their way back into the contest.