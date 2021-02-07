Kyle Mayers scored a sensational century in his debut match as the West Indies registered an unlikely

Mayers made 210* while fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner scored 86 as the West Indies overhauled the target with three wickets remaining at the very end of the Test.

Mayers fitttingly hit the winning run with just 1.3 overs left on the final day to complete the stunning run chase. Mehidy Hasan picked up 4/113 for Bangladesh.

The second Test of the two-match series starts in Dhaka on February 11.

The result meant West Indies achieved the fifth highest total of all time in the fourth innings of a Test match win. It was also the highest successful Test run-chase in Asia.

Highest successful run-chases in Tests Team Score Opposition Ground Match date West Indies 418/7 v Australia St John's 9 May 2003 South Africa 414/4 v Australia Perth 17 Dec 2008 India 406/4 v West Indies Port of Spain 7 Apr 1976 Australia 404/3 v England Leeds 22 Jul 1948 West Indies 395/7 v Bangladesh Chattogram 3 Feb 2021 Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

In the final session, they had needed 129 runs from a minimum 33 overs to win.

Resuming on 110/3, the pair on debut frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers and took their partnership to 216.

Bonner pulled off-spinner Mehidy Hasan over square leg for a boundary with the first ball of the day and Mayers brought up the century stand by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a four and six off successive deliveries.

Mayer became the 15th West Indies batsman to get a debut century when he edged a Mustafizur ball to the boundary between slip and gully.

Bangladesh scored 430 and 223/8 declared. The West Indies made 259 in their first innings.

