When Ishant Sharma trapped England’s Dan Lawrence leg before the wicket during the first Test in Chennai, he became only the third Indian pacer to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant joined Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ashwin Ravichandran, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan in the exclusive 300+ wickets club of Indian bowlers.

The 32-year-old Sharma has reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club. The number only reflects how impressive his second wind has been.

Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).

Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.

India’s 300-wicket club in Tests

619 - Anil Kumble

434 - Kapil Dev

417 - Harbhajan Singh

382 - R Ashwin

311 - Zaheer Khan

300 - Ishant Sharma

Here are some reactions to Ishant reaching the landmark: