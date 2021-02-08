When Ishant Sharma trapped England’s Dan Lawrence leg before the wicket during the first Test in Chennai, he became only the third Indian pacer to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant joined Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Ashwin Ravichandran, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan in the exclusive 300+ wickets club of Indian bowlers.

The 32-year-old Sharma has reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club. The number only reflects how impressive his second wind has been.

Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).

Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.

India’s 300-wicket club in Tests 619 - Anil Kumble 434 - Kapil Dev 417 - Harbhajan Singh 382 - R Ashwin 311 - Zaheer Khan 300 - Ishant Sharma

Here are some reactions to Ishant reaching the landmark:

Sabash Lambu @ImIshant wish you many more wickets #300 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma's wickets this Test:



Jos Buttler - His 250th FC wicket in India

Jofra Archer - His 100th Test wicket in India

Dan Lawrence - His 300th wicket in Test cricket



Ishant Sharma is the slowest to 300 Test wickets (98 Tests). Previous: Daniel Vettori (94 Tests). #INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests 👏



What an achievement!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wEUPiCKHFf — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

@ImIshant congrats on 300 Test wickets fantastic achievement 👏🏿 #INDvsENG — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) February 8, 2021

300 to Ishant. What a wonderful second wind to his career. Much to admire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2021

Congratulations on 300 test wickets to the workhorse of Indian cricket @ImIshant 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HuBLIOSK84 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 8, 2021

Chepauk Stadium saw



- Virender Sehwag career best 319

- MS Dhoni career best 224

- Karun Nair's career best 303*

- KL Rahul's career best 199

- Shikhar Dhawan T20I Best 92

- Rishabh Pant ODI career best 71

- India's Highest Total 759/7

- Ishant Sharma's 300th Test Wicket — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) February 8, 2021

300 wickets for Ishant Sharma



Ishant till 2017: 226 wickets at 37, SR: 67.1, Eco: 3.26, 74 tests



Ishant since 2018: 74* wickets at 19, SR: 41, Eco: 2.7, 24



It took a while, but Ishant since 2018 has been a different animal, spearheading the Indian attack. Well deserved 300! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 8, 2021

Been a long ride Ishu, but well done on entering the 300 club. Genuinely think he has enough left in him to enter the rarefied atmosphere of 400 test wickets. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 8, 2021