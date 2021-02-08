India’s third most prolific spinner in Test cricket Ashwin Ravichandran welcomed the third most prolific pacer Ishant Sharma into the 300-wicket club on Monday in Chennai at the end of day four in the opening Test against England.
What a wonderful second wind: Twitter reacts to Ishant Sharma joining the 300-Test-wickets club
Ishant bagged his 300th Test wicket by trapping Dan Lawrence lbw for 18 – his third of the match – in his 98th Test for India.
The milestone reached during England’s second innings sees the 32-year-old enter India’s exclusive 300-wicket club, which includes pace greats Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311).
Spinner Anil Kumble remains India’s highest wicket-taker with 619 scalps before he retired in 2008.
Ishant, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2007, has battled a series of injuries throughout a stop-start career.
Ashwin and Ishant got together for a chat at the end of day’s play: