Bianca Andreescu’s emotional comeback after 15 months on ended Wednesday after a second-round loss to Hsieh Su-wei while Serena Williams powered on to the third round dropping just three games at the Australian Open.

The2019 US Open champion was upset by the veteran from Taipei 6-3, 6-2 in one hour 23 minutes while the the 39-year-old American maintained her unbeaten run since emerging from 14-day quarantine with a 6-3, 6-0 drubbing of Nina Stojanovic in 69 minutes.

Ninth seed Petra Kvitova, the former Wimbledon champion and Melbourne runner-up in 2019, committed 44 unforced errors in her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 defeat to Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. But seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka was little troubled in going through 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 against Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Andreescu was coming off a draining first-round victory, in her return after 15 months due to a knee injury on the sidelines, where she defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in three sets and broke down afterwards in tears.

A weary Andreescu appeared sluggish, however, amid the warm conditions on Rod Laver Arena and the world number 71 pounced to storm out to a 4-0 lead. Hsieh’s momentum continued as she broke early in the second set and clinched victory with an Andreescu double fault.

Andreescu was set to make her comeback as top seed in the warm-up Grampians Trophy, but pulled out as a precautionary measure after spending 14 days in hard lockdown after arriving in Australia.

She had not played a competitive match ahead of the Australian Open since suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in October 2019, halting her rapid rise after beating Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows that year.

Hsieh plays seven-time Slam winner Venus Williams or Italian qualifier Sara Errani next.

“You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said 35-year-old Hsieh, who has twice reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Serena, the 10th seed started with a sizzling backhand winner and maintained a vice-like grip over the Serb, breaking in the opening game of the second set and sealing victory with her sixth ace.

Williams reprised her multi-coloured, one-legged catsuit – a flamboyant outfit inspired by late sprint queen Florence Griffith Joyner, popularly known as ‘Flo-Jo’. The seven-time Australian Open champion has been battling shoulder and Achilles niggles but shown no ill-effects on court.

Playing her unparallelled 100th Australian Open match, she had thrashed Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the third round.

