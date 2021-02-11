Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the two Indian players in the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore as the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the players on the auction list on Wednesday that sees a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18.

A total of 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players, the board’s secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two aforementioned Indian players (both released by Chennai Super Kings) and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood — have chosen to be slotted in that premium bracket.

Twelve players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Arjun Tendulkar has entered at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the allrounder category.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from associate nations will be up for grabs with a total of 61 slots available to be filled between the eight franchises.

The auction will start at 1500hrs IST, the board confirmed.

Base Price (in Rs) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 10 2 8 1.5 Crore 12 - 12 1 Crore 11 2 9 75 Lacs 15 - 15 50 Lacs 65 13 52

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.1 22.9 7 1 DC 19 6 72.09 12.9 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.1 35.9 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.6 61 22

