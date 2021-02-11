Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the two Indian players in the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore as the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the players on the auction list on Wednesday that sees a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18.

A total of 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players, the board’s secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two aforementioned Indian players (both released by Chennai Super Kings) and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood — have chosen to be slotted in that premium bracket.

Twelve players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL auction: Players with base price > Rs 1 cr Country Full name Age Specialism Base price (Rs Lakh) England Jason Roy 30 BATSMAN 200 Australia Steve Smith 31 BATSMAN 200 Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan 34 ALL‐ROUNDER 200 England Moeen Ali 33 ALL‐ROUNDER 200 India Kedar Jadhav 36 ALL‐ROUNDER 200 Australia Glenn Maxwell 32 ALL‐ROUNDER 200 England Sam Billings 29 WICKETKEEPER 200 England Mark Wood 31 BOWLER 200 India Harbhajan Singh 40 BOWLER 200 England Liam Plunkett 36 BOWLER 200 England Alex Hales 32 BATSMAN 150 England Dawid Malan 33 ALL‐ROUNDER 150 Australia Alex Carey 29 WICKETKEEPER 150 Australia Nathan Coulter‐Nile 33 BOWLER 150 Australia Jhye Richardson 24 BOWLER 150 Afghanistan Mujeeb Ur Rahman 20 BOWLER 150 England Adil Rashid 33 BOWLER 150 Australia Shaun Marsh 37 BATSMAN 150 England Tom Curran 26 ALL‐ROUNDER 150 England David Willey 31 ALL‐ROUNDER 150 England Lewis Gregory 28 ALL‐ROUNDER 150 South Africa Morne Morkel 36 BOWLER 150 Australia Aaron Finch 34 BATSMAN 100 West Indies Evin Lewis 29 BATSMAN 100 India Hanuma Vihari 27 BATSMAN 100 West Indies Sheldon Cottrell 31 BOWLER 100 Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman 25 BOWLER 100 India Umesh Yadav 33 BOWLER 100 Australia Moises Henriques 34 ALL‐ROUNDER 100 Australia Marnus Labuschagne 26 ALL‐ROUNDER 100 Australia Jason Behrendorff 30 BOWLER 100 Australia Billy Stanlake 26 BOWLER 100 Australia Matthew Wade 33 WICKETKEEPER 100

Arjun Tendulkar has entered at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the allrounder category. Kerala pacer S Sreesanth, who had made a comeback to domestic cricket recently after his ban ended, is not in the final shortlist.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from associate nations will be up for grabs with a total of 61 slots available to be filled between the eight franchises.

The auction will start at 1500hrs IST, the board confirmed.

IPL 2021 auction list breakdown Base Price (in Rs) Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 10 2 8 1.5 Crore 12 - 12 1 Crore 11 2 9 75 Lacs 15 - 15 50 Lacs 65 13 52

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 7 62.1 22.9 7 1 DC 19 6 72.09 12.9 6 2 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 17 5 50.15 34.85 8 3 RCB 12 4 49.1 35.9 13 4 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1 Total 139 42 483.39 196.6 61 22

