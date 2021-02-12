Serena Williams overcame an error-strewn start Friday to thwart Anastasia Potapova and set up a blockbuster fourth-round clash with seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam had 31 unforced errors but wore down the Russian 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 97 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 10th seed had been in strong form so far in Melbourne as she chases Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam tally, but was out-of-sorts in an error-strewn start to fall down a break.

But Potapova, 19, had a meltdown trying to serve out the first set with five double faults squandering the golden opportunity. A refocused Williams then lifted her intensity and won a tiebreak before cruising through the second set.

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will on Sunday play Sabalenka who thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Hsieh Su-Wei, who has beaten Bianca Andreescu in the last match, came back from 3-5 down in the third set and reeled off our straight games to beat Sara Errani 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 and reach the fourth round. The world No 1 in doubles will play 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova next.

Last year’s finalist Garbine Muguruza beat Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes to cruise to teh fourth round.

Results

Third round

Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) bt Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x19) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza (ESP x14) bt Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x7) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Serena Williams (USA x10) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

With AFP Inputs