India’s Rohit Sharma neared a century but England hit back with crucial blows including Virat Kohli for a duck on day one of the second Test on Saturday.

India reached 106/3 at lunch with Sharma on 80 and Ajinkya Rahane on five after India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, elected to bat in Chennai.

Moeen Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the Indian captain stood shocked on the pitch for a few moments before walking off amid stunned silence from fans allowed into the ground for the first time since the pandemic.

Olly Stone had Shubman Gill leg before for a duck in only the second over, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.

But then Jack Leach took Pujara for 21 and Ali’s prized scalp of Kohli made India slip to 86-3.

The Indian players were greeted by whistles and chants of “Rohit, Rohit” as Indian cricket welcomed back a limited number of its raucous fanbase for the match.

Sharma did not disappoint the home fans as he took on the England bowlers, hitting 13 fours and a six off Ben Stokes.

He swept left-arm spinner Leach for two boundaries in one over to raise his 12th Test half-century in 47 balls.

England made four changes from their opening win with Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Ali and Stone making it to the XI.

India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut and brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the team.