India opener Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century against England to steady the hosts on day one of the second match in Chennai on Saturday.

The 33-year-old completed his hundred in the second session on day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.

The right-hander was batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane, on 26, as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run stand to steer India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, to 148/3 after winning the toss.

Rohit has scored over 2,000 runs including seven tons in 36 Tests with an average of 44.

Here are Twitter reactions to Rohit’s century on Saturday:

Brilliant hundred from @ImRo45. He makes it look so easy! 👏🏼

But he and India will want him to go as big as possible now! Looks an even better toss to win than the 1st Test!!#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/lLOJqzncrl — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 13, 2021

Applause from the Chepauk crowd 👌

Dressing room on its feet 👏

A congratulatory hug from Ajinkya Rahane 👍



Appreciation from all round for @ImRo45 as he completes a fine hundred in tough conditions. 🙌🙌 @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/nWmQfH5Xem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021

Incredible innings from Rohit Sharma, brought his own pitch with him and trolling the Bannerman fans. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 13, 2021

When he bats like this, there’s no better sight in contemporary cricket. Top class century by #RohitSharma — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021

Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from 3 years ago ... https://t.co/ucuKp2oQNz — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 13, 2021

Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 13, 2021

Always pleasing to the eyes when he is at his best. Fabulous 100 from the legend 👏 #RohithSharma #Legend #INDvsENG — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 13, 2021

Another great knock by my brother @ImRo45 , always making a mark on the field. All the best, hope to see you soon🙌 #INDvENG #GoHitman #Goals 🏏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 13, 2021

A hundred in the team total of 147. He’s in a different league. Today’s innings is a validation of the same. This might be the only century in this Test. रो ka form Bharat ke हित mein hai 🥳🤗🤩 #INDvENG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 13, 2021

Stupendous hundred. You go out on day one and score 100 off 130 - that’s a batsman any team would want at the top of the order. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 13, 2021

There are all those times when Rohit Sharma is written off as not being a Test batsman, and then there's today. Could be his finest knock to date. #INDvENG — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 13, 2021

58 run difference in Rohit Sharma's average at home compared with his average in overseas Test matches #INDvENG #cricket pic.twitter.com/gjdAPlW5LC — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma's recent innings against England in:-

Test - 108* at Chennai (so far)

ODI - 102 at Birmingham

T20I - 100* at Bristol



Rohit is now the FIRST player to have hundreds in all three formats in his recent innings against a particular team at any point of time.#INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 13, 2021

Most centuries by Indian openers across formats:



45 : Sachin Tendulkar

36 : Virendra Sehwag

35 : Rohit Sharma*

34 : Sunil Gavaskar

24 : Shikhar Dhawan#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2021

Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG #class #elegance @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/h9yGqmKJvs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 13, 2021

Such a special player. Rohit Sharma was just born to bat. His batting today is an illustration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

7th Test century for Rohit Sharma.



- All of them at home.

- 1st vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND

- 4th in the last 18 months#INDvENG — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) February 13, 2021

That Rohit 100 was so from the Sehwag school of batting! Set his own agenda irrespective of conditions & situation. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#INDvsENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 13, 2021

Players to score a century against England in Tests, ODIs and T20Is:



Chris Gayle

Rohit Sharma*#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma first opened the batting in a Test in October 2019. He has more centuries as a Test opener than anyone else in that timeline. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 13, 2021