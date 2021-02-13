India opener Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century against England to steady the hosts on day one of the second match in Chennai on Saturday.
The 33-year-old completed his hundred in the second session on day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.
The right-hander was batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane, on 26, as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run stand to steer India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, to 148/3 after winning the toss.
Rohit has scored over 2,000 runs including seven tons in 36 Tests with an average of 44.
