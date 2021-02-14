ATK Mohun Bagan found a way to clinch three points late in the match once again and unsurprisingly, it was Roy Krishna who delivered for his side. After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Krishna’s late strike (85’) was the difference as Antonio Habas’ team edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

The win propelled ATKMB to the top of the ISL table, having already qualified for the semifinals. Mumbai City FC, who ATKMB displaced at the top by two points, have a game in hand.

Points table after match No 94 club Matches W D L Pts For:Against GD ATK Mohun Bagan 17 11 3 3 36 23:10 13 Mumbai City 16 10 4 2 34 25:11 14 NorthEast Utd. 17 6 8 3 26 24:21 3 FC Goa 17 5 9 3 24 26:21 5 Hyderabad 17 5 9 3 24 21:17 4 Jamshedpur FC 18 5 6 7 21 16:20 -4 Bengaluru FC 17 4 7 6 19 19:21 -2 Chennaiyin FC 18 3 9 6 18 13:19 -6 SC East Bengal 17 3 8 6 17 15:22 -7 Kerala Blasters 17 3 7 7 16 22:29 -7 Odisha 17 1 6 10 9 17:30 -13 Courtesy Transfermarkt

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams adopting a rather cautious approach.

ATKMB though soon took the upper hand. They had a penalty shout as early as the seventh minute when Roy Krishna went down in the box, under pressure from Peter Hartley, after being fed by David Williams. However, the referee ruled otherwise.

There were a few chances in the opening half-hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when he crashed a shot against the side netting.

ATKMB had another good opportunity soon after when Jhingan’s quick freekick found David Williams. His low shot was expertly diverted by Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh. Jhingan had an opportunity off a corner at the stroke of halftime but he missed his chance to head the ball in.

The second half continued in the same vein though Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle tried a more attacking approach with the introduction of Nerijus Valskis. However, with an hour gone, Jamshedpur was yet to register a shot on target — it was clear that their intention was to sit back and defend.

Meanwhile, ATKMB kept on fashioning opportunities at the other end. Rehenesh was called twice into action in quick succession, both times to fend off Krishna. First, he forced a save from Rehenesh after being fed by Marcelinho. Then a rather hopeful shot from the flanks by the Fijian was gathered easily by the Jamshedpur keeper.

But Krishna was not to be denied for long. His goal came right after ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja had acrobatically kept out a header from Valskis that looked to be going in. After receiving a through ball from the Australian David Williams, Krishna found the right-hand corner of the goal, past a diving Rehenesh, with a perfect finish.

One clinical touch was all it needed to settle the game, as JFC’s top four hopes took a hit.