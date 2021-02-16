India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. The hosts rode on star performances from player of the match Ashwin Ravichandran, opener Rohit Sharma, debutant Axar Patel and skipper Virat Kohli to bag the victory.

India have now risen to second in the ICC World Test Championship standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June at Lord’s.

“The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn’t panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Joe Root added: “Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us, you could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs.”

Superb character and fighting spirit on display.🙌 Well done boys. The focus is now on the next one. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/TEVceiOhYM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2021

When winning too, a champion team must keep working on itself. One area of improvement for India is the handling of DRS. Need a Calmer, more mature approach to it.#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 16, 2021

Great win for India too good this time & all the senior players stepping up. @ImRo45 💯 @ashwinravi99 brilliant all round performance and Axar Patel with a great debut. Great series so far looking forward to the next Test under the lights!!! #EngvInd — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 16, 2021

Congrats Team Indian on a resounding win. The whole team showed a lot of skill and will to win this game. While the senior players played their part I was very impressed with the way Axar bowled on debut and @RishabhPant17 kept on a challenging pitch. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zsQb4Byqtr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 16, 2021

2 very good Test matches so far between 2 very good teams in #INDvENG Honours even going into the 3rd. Cannot wait for the next one @BCCI Love seeing something in the wicket, makes great viewing & entertaining cricket 🏏 individuals will thrive #Rootstest #Ashwinstest #Tests — Ryan Sidebottom 💙 (@RyanSidebottom) February 16, 2021

Bounced back with a vengeance did #teamIndia #INDvENG Well done ..now the series is beautifully setup with the Day/Night test crucial ..Looking forward to it — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 16, 2021

India played well to win to this test and will win the series too. #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 16, 2021

Super team effort 👏 Excellent performances with the bat and the ball. Great win 🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uTYl5q895n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 16, 2021

Would have thought impossible that anybody could have upstaged Rohit Sharma after his brilliant, bkazing century in the first innings. But IMO @ashwinravi99 pips him as MoM — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 16, 2021

What a fantastic show #TeamIndia. Great comeback. Complete team effort 🔥❤️. On To the next one #pinkballtest😍 @BCCI — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 16, 2021

When the going got tough the tough got going. Terrific team performance @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 @RishabhPant17 @imVkohli @ashwinravi99 @akshar2026 all superb 👌👏 Building up to be a cracking series. Can't wait for the pink ball test at the new @GCAMotera stadium! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ikdh76WWNF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

Congratulations @BCCI for winning the 2nd test #INDvENG congratulations @akshar2026 for ur 1st 5 wickets haul..wish you many more — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 16, 2021

Hats off to India. An old-fashioned thrashing. Set up beautifully for the pink-ball Test. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) February 16, 2021

The last partnership was 38,highest for England in the match !! 317 run victory is more than a hammering ... #INDvsENG !! Well played India ... Too much skill for England this week ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2021

One game each. This series has so much more drama and narrative to come. Compelling yo say the least. I can’t wait for the next two matches. #INDvsENG — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 16, 2021

Toss was far more crucial in the first Test. Since the conditions were flat for the first two days. In this Test, both teams were in the contest from ball-1 on the first day. Toss will always make a difference but it wasn’t as important as it’s made out to be. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 16, 2021

India's win was a foregone conclusion for about two days now, but still to do it with so much ease deserves a lot of credit #cricket #IndvEng — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) February 16, 2021

Brilliant comeback #TeamIndia 👏 🇮🇳 Lots of fighting spirit shown by the boys out there! On to Motera 🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/P22MlWHE7S — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) February 16, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS INDIA! — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) February 16, 2021

So who is your man of the match folks? @ImRo45 who set up the win, or @ashwinravi99 who scored a 100 and nine wickets. I would give a joint MOM for this one! Well played team India! #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 16, 2021

Congratulations team India on winning the 2nd test, a complete all round performance 👏🏽 @BCCI #INDvENG — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) February 16, 2021

Congratulations on your dream debut @akshar2026 👏 To many, many more wickets ahead 😃 And a fantastic all round team performance 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OKmEXcnq0F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 16, 2021

⬆️ India move to the No.2 position

⬇️ England slip to No.4



Here's the latest #WTC21 standings table after the conclusion of the second #INDvENG Test! pic.twitter.com/bLNCVyDg4z — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

England fully duffed up in tough conditions: India scored the only two centuries, the three further half-centuries, and took the only two five-wicket hauls. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 16, 2021

Badhai ho india 🇮🇳,England B Ko harane ke liye 😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 16, 2021

That winning feeling! 👌👌



Smiles all round as #TeamIndia beat England in the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk to level the series 1-1. 👏👏



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/VS4rituuiQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

If all 11 English players had simply smashed 43 from 18 balls they... would still have lost by 9 runs.#IndvEng — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) February 16, 2021

A test match full of action and heros. What amazing display of batting by @ashwinravi99 and @ImRo45 ! A brilliant 5 Wicket Haul on debut by @akshar2026. An extraordinary team effort by Team India and we are 1-1 in the series. Well Played #INDvENG — Siddharth Kaul (@iamsidkaul) February 16, 2021

Congrats #TeamIndia on levelling the series ! Great Debut for #AxarPatel . Sets the scene for an exciting Pink Ball Test ! — Jatin Paranjape (@jats72) February 16, 2021

If you saw @imVkohli post match interview you would understand everything in depth even if you missed the match . If you saw @ashwinravi99 interview you would understand everything else including geometry angles. What orators 🙏 #Indvseng — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 16, 2021

Indian players part of most won Tests:



72 : Sachin Tendulkar

56 : Rahul Dravid

48 : Cheteshwar Pujara*

47 : VVS Laxman

45 : Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 16, 2021

England - 298/20

Rohit and Ashwin - 306/4 — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 16, 2021

Test matches in Asian soil to have 5 or more stumpings:-



IND vs ENG at Chennai, 1952

IND vs ENG at Chennai, 1988

IND vs ENG at Chennai, 2021#INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 16, 2021

The only Indian player with a 100 in an innings and 8 or more wickets in a Test match - R Ashwin. And he has done so on two occasions!#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2021

Stuart Broad bowled 20 overs in this Test, and faced 12 deliveries. That's his third lowest ever Test involvement (balls bowled + balls faced). #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 16, 2021

This was only the 6th Test containing five or more stumpings, and the third since Feb 1952, in which time more than 2000 Tests have been played. https://t.co/lrTDy0hEXQ — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 16, 2021

5-wkt haul on Test debut by Indian left-arm spinners:



6/103 - Dilip Doshi v Aus, Chennai, 1979

5/60* - Axar Patel v Eng, Chennai, 2021#INDvsENG — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 16, 2021