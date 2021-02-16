India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. The hosts rode on star performances from player of the match Ashwin Ravichandran, opener Rohit Sharma, debutant Axar Patel and skipper Virat Kohli to bag the victory.
India have now risen to second in the ICC World Test Championship standings and need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June at Lord’s.
“The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn’t panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
Joe Root added: “Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us, you could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs.”
