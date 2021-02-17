Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, with a post on his Instagram account.

The 36-year-old said his heart is clear that it is the right time to walk into a new chapter. Du Plessis has scored 4,163 runs in 69 Tests for South Africa, with 10 hundreds and 21 half-centuries.

“The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be. I will be in conversation with CSA over the next couple of months on what the future might look like for me over the next year to find a solution that works for both of us,” Du Plessis wrote in his statement.

He, however, said that he will still be available for One-Day International cricket but his focus will be on T20s in the short term.

Here’s his full statement: