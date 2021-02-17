Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League, it is easy to overlook the fact that a team can only overperform by so much in the space of 14 matches when their team construction is flawed. The day of the IPL auction is as important as any day of cricket played during the competition – few events related to sport elicit as much debate as it. You could, for instance, make a case that in 2020, the Rajasthan Royals lost the IPL even before a single ball was bowled.

While the 2021 edition will have a relatively smaller auction pool, there are still 22 overseas player spots to fill. When teams are preparing for a mini-auction as this one, the short term requirements take precedence and teams have very specific requirements that they seek to plug in. It makes it easier to trace the types of players likely to be in demand.

So let us dive into overseas player pool and explore the available options.

Which roles will be in-demand? Here’s a squad-wise breakdown to look at the available overseas slots. (Scroll sideways or swipe right to view all columns in the table.)

Available overseas slots for all 8 franchises RR RCB SRH MI PK DC KKR CSK 1 Manan Vohra Devdutt Padikkal David Warner * Quinton de Kock + KL Rahul * Shikhar Dhawan Shubman Gill Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 Ben Stokes Virat Kohli * Wriddhiman Saha Rohit Sharma * Chris Gayle Prithvi Shaw Rahul Tripathi Faf du Plessis 3 Sanju Samson Josh Philippe Manish Pandey Ishan Kishan Mayank Agarwal Shreyas Iyer * Nitish Rana Ambati Rayudu 4 Mahipal Lomror OS Middle Order Kane Williamson Suryakumar Yadav Nicholas Pooran + Rishabh Pant + Eoin Morgan Suresh Raina 5 Jos Buttler + AB de Villiers + Abdul Samad Kieron Pollard Sarfaraz Khan Shimron Hetmyer Andre Russell MS Dhoni *+ 6 Riyan Parag Washington Sundar Jason Holder Hardik Pandya Deepak Hooda Marcus Stoinis Dinesh Karthik *+ Sam Curran 7 Rahul Tewatia Harshal Patel Abhishek Sharma Krunal Pandya OS Allrounder Axar Patel Pat Cummins Ravindra Jadeja 8 Jofra Archer OS Seamer Rashid Khan Rahul Chahar Ravi Bishnoi Ravichandran Ashwin Lockie Ferguson Dwayne Bravo 9 Shreyas Gopal Navdeep Saini Bhuvneshwar Kumar OS Seamer Arshdeep Singh Kagiso Rabada Prasidh Krishna Deepak Chahar 10 OS Seamer Mohammed Siraj Sandeep Sharma Trent Boult OS Seamer Amit Mishra Varun Chakravarthy Shardul Thakur 11 Kartik Tyagi Yuzvendra Chahal T Natarajan Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Anrich Nortje Kamlesh Nagarkoti Imran Tahir 12 Andrew Tye Adam Zampa Khaleel Ahmed Jayant Yadav Mandeep Singh Chris Woakes Shivam Mavi Mitchell Santner 13 David Miller Kane Richardson Mitchell Marsh Chris Lynn Ishan Porel Avesh Khan Rinku Singh Josh Hazlewood 14 Jaydev Unadkat Daniel Sams Mohammad Nabi Dhawal Kulkarni Harpreet Brar Ishant Sharma Sandeep Warrier Lungi Ngidi 15 Mayank Markande Pavan Deshpande Shreevats Goswami Aditya Tare Chris Jordan Ajinkya Rahane Tim Seifert KM Asif 16 Yashasvi Jaiswal Shahbaz Ahmed Jonny Bairstow Saurabh Tiwary Darshan Nalkande Praveen Dubey Kuldeep Yadav Karn Sharma 17 Anuj Rawat OS Top Order Siddharth Kaul Anmolpreet Singh Murugan Ashwin Lalit Yadav Sunil Narine Narayan Jagadeesan 18 OS Seamer Shahbaz Nadeem Mohsin Khan Prabsimran Singh OS Spinner OS Spinner R Sai Kishore 19 OS Allrounder Vijay Shankar Anukul Roy OS Seamer OS Middle Order OS Seamer Robin Uthappa 20 Priyam Garg OS Seamer OS Top Order OS Top Order OS Top Order 21 Basil Thampi OS Seamer OS Middle Order 22 Virat Singh OS Middle Order 23 OS Seamer 24 25 *OS=overseas (Scroll sideways or swipe right to view all columns in the table)

The table above shows the current status of the squads and the overseas roles that are likely to be filled at the auction.

Seamers: As expected, the seam department will have the highest demand in the auction. With approximately 10 spots to be filled, one can expect a lot of picks from the recently concluded Big Bash and Super Smash. Middle order batsmen / allrounders: Batting between Nos 5 and 7 is one of the hardest roles to crack in T20 cricket because of the volatility of the role. The supply is usually low which means similar options are often recycled between teams. There are approximately six slots to fill with a preference for a secondary skill, preferably part-time bowling. Top order batsmen: Most batsmen in the top three have the best apparent numbers in T20 because it is one of the easier roles in the format. Hence, the supply is massive. With roughly only four spots to fill however, a whole host of hopefuls will be unlucky. Spinners: Overseas spinners have to be exceptional in order to gain an IPL contract because of the abundance of spin resources within India. With just two or three spots to fill, it is not hard to predict who the frontrunners will be.

Seam bowlers

High budget

Chris Morris: After taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.63 and a bowling average of 19.09, Morris was released by RCB due to fitness concerns. Morris missed half of RCB’s games last year, but is one of the league’s premier death bowlers historically alongside Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. With Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada already slotted in other teams, Morris is the only proven death bowler in the auction pool which itself should earn him another massive bid. This is before we consider his pace power hitting with the bat.

Jhye Richardson: As the Big Bash League is traditionally played right before the IPL auction, Australian players often gain a lot of attention, which sometimes manifests into a recency bias. Richardson, however, maintained a bowling average of 14.6 in the BBL and an economy of 6.22 and 8.02 in the powerplay and death respectively. These numbers are easily clear of the league average, making him a top prospect. With Mitchell Starc not in the fray, he is the best top-tail bowler in the auction pool.

Medium Budget

Nathan Coulter-Nile: After an injury interrupted season at MI, Coulter-Nile was released as MI seek to refresh their options for their second seamer position. Coulter-Nile has historically been an above average option in all the IPL teams he’s played for (MI, KKR, DD) with his highest value as a middle overs enforcer. He has an IPL economy of 5.87 between overs 7-11. However, with a massive drop in pace, his enforcer value might be reduced, forcing him to be used in a top-tail role where his lengths might be hittable. Teams must be cautious about his fitness status.

Kyle Jamieson – An incredibly impressive start in test cricket suggests that Jamieson has the raw materials to make a cross-format transition. With ability to swing the new ball and bowl ahrd lengths from his monstrous height, one can be confident that he will be trouble non-international batsmen at the very minimum. This was on show in the T20Is he played against West Indies and Pakistan during New Zealand’s home season. However, given his tendency to leak runs at the death as well as the obvious risk of format transition, he might be a support seamer at best.

Sheldon Cottrell – He did not live up to his price tag in his first season for KXIP, but Cottrell is still one of the best new ball bowlers in the world. With his ability to swing balls at pace, his value is amplified because of the value of top order wickets in T20 cricket. Cottrell’s limited value outside the powerplay is now well known, so if teams are clear about his role, he will be a low risk option in theory.

Mark Wood – Due to the rise of wristspin in T20s, teams are aiming to counter it by loading up their middle order with spin hitters. These batsmen, however, can still be countered if teams complement their spin attack with a 145 kph hard length bowler. Despite a relatively unimpressive T20 record and a poor IPL experience in 2018, Wood has the skills to be the perfect middle overs enforcer with his consistent pace.

Low budget

Adam Milne: Following a long injury layoff, Milne made a comeback in the BBL and despite starting slowly, started to find his gear towards the end of the tournament. Besides his rapid pace, since 2016, he has an economy of 7.45 in the death overs in franchise T20s – one of the best in the world.

Alzarri Joseph: His raw T20 numbers might look poor but Joseph not only has the IPL’s best ever figures but was also named in the ODI team of the year in 2020. Since his last IPL stint, he has worked on his pace, fitness and hence, his value as a middle overs enforcer has risen. A return to the league will be well deserved.

Jason Behrendorff: He missed the last IPL due to injury setbacks, but Behrendorff remains one of the world’s leading powerplay bowlers. With an economy of 6.58 in the powerplay since 2016, Behrendorff controls the run flow and attacks the stumps with swing, bringing lbw and bowled dismissals into play.

Wildcard

Nathan Ellis: One has to look beyond the raw numbers to understand the upside of Ellis. In an era where bowlers are increasingly hesitant to bowl yorkers at the death, Ellis has one of the best accuracy rates in the BBL. He is also a skiddy bowler and has new ball value with his seam movement.

Other wildcards: Chemar Holder, Riley Meredith, Ali Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Obed McCoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Scott Kuggeleijn, Fidel Edwards

Overseas pacers Player Upside Risk Base Price (Lakhs) Chris Morris Very High High 75 Jhye Richardson Very High Medium 150 Nathan Coulter-Nile Medium Very High 150 Kyle Jamieson Medium High 75 Sheldon Cottrell Medium Medium 100 Mark Wood Medium Medium 200 Adam Milne High High 50 Alzarri Joseph Medium Medium 50 Jason Behrendorff Medium Medium 100 Nathan Ellis Medium High 20

Middle order batsmen / allrounders

High budget

Fabian Allen: When any batsman has a strike rate of 169 in their career, it sets them apart from the rest. The fact that Allen can do this against spin and pace, in the middle overs and death, and while setting targets and chasing makes him that much more valuable. Allen’s success in his short T20 career so far comes down to his off side range to complement his brute force hitting. Add to that, some handy defensive left arm spin. He did not have chances come his way with SRH, but he would easily walk into five of the eight IPL sides at present.

Glenn Maxwell: One of the IPL’s biggest mysteries is why Glenn Maxwell continually struggles. While it is hard to be certain, Maxwell’s record against left arm spin and high quality pace are suspect at the IPL level. With his numbers against both bowling types improving in the Australian summer, Maxwell will hope a side gives him a consistent run at #4 and embraces the volatility of having him. Even if he does crack the IPL this year, there is the risk of whether he can sustain it over 14 games, but given the paucity of batsmen with his record, it is likely that he will get a big paycheck again.

Medium budget

Sam Billings: He might have looked raw in his first stint at DD in 2016, but Billings’ rebirth as a T20 cricketer has come off the back of his improvement against high-end pace bowling. He was always more than competent against spin, but his range of unorthodox shots against all bowling types now means he can generate a strike rate of 160+ in overs 11-16, when teams usually consolidate for the death. Add in the wicketkeeping dimension, and it makes him a hot pick.

Moeen Ali: Amidst a quiet period in white-ball cricket, Moeen was benched for most of RCB’s 2020 campaign. What still makes him a value pick is his unique ability to bash spin in the middle overs as well as bowl off spin. There are few other players in the auction pool who can bat in the top four and bowl a full quota of off spin (given Mohammad Nabi was retained by SRH).

Shakib Al Hasan: One of the only players who can get into a team purely on his batting or bowling ability, Shakib can be a valuable backup asset for multiple teams. While he missed last year’s IPL due to his ban, his steady batting in the middle overs and left arm spin will attract teams’ attention – not to forget the reputation he brings with him. The uncertainty about his availability, however, might deter teams from picking him.

Ben Cutting: It was bizarre that Cutting went unsold in last year’s auction given his unique pace hitting skillset. Since 2016, Cutting’s strike rate against pace hovers around 175, easily amongst the best in the world. If teams use him post the 16th over, they can exploit the death overs to the fullest or even disrupt the opposition’s plans by forcing them to hold back their lead spinner.

Low budget

Liam Livingstone: He may have pulled out of last year’s auction, but in 2019, Livingstone showed the IPL a glimpse of his potential in his short stay. Livingstone’s insane bad speed and power allows him to misjudge length at times and yet manage to hit sixes. What might hold him back is his lack of experience in the middle order in other T20 leagues.

Dan Christian: Hailed as a title-winning magnet, Christian will look to bring his luck after bagging championships in the BBL and the T20 Blast where he also had MVP seasons. He might have started to decline in 2018, but Christian has revived his game by smashing mediocre pace at the death. At his age, he may still be a liability, but teams surely cannot ignore his recent form.

Sherfane Rutherford: It was believed that Rutherford might be a long-term investment by MI when they traded him from DC. However, a weak CPL meant he got no game time and was released. That being said, Rutherford showed signs of his best in the T10 league if the teams were watching and his range against orthodox spin and medium pace is well known from the 2019 CPL and IPL.

Wildcard

Rovman Powell: Once hailed as junior Andre Russell, Powell faded away as he was found out by wristspinners. That being said, Powell’s pedigree against pace bowling is often forgotten. Powell has a strike rate of 150+ against pace bowling since 2017, and is coming off a run of good form in the ODI series against Bangladesh and the T10 League. If he is used exclusively as a pace-hitter, he can add immense value to a team in search of a finisher.

Other wildcards : Colin de Grandhomme, Alex Carey, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Mayers, Jimmy Neesham

Middle order batsmen / allrounders Player Upside Risk Base Price (Lakhs) Fabian Allen Very High Medium 75 Glenn Maxwell High High 200 Sam Billings Medium Low 200 Moeen Ali Medium Medium 200 Shakib Al Hasan Medium Low 200 Ben Cutting Medium Medium 75 Liam Livingstone Medium Medium 75 Dan Christian Low High 75 Sherfane Rutherford Medium Medium 75 Rovman Powell Medium High 50

Top order batsmen

Medium budget

Alex Hales: It is always risky to pick a batsman like Hales given his weak record in Asia, but a team with a spin hitter at the top can make him work like KKR did with Chris Lynn. Hales was the best batsman in the recently concluded BBL and was particularly lethal in the powerplay overs as he maximized the fielding restrictions. His excellent form will be difficult to ignore.

Evin Lewis: While he did struggle to live up to the hype in his two seasons at MI, Lewis is often forgotten in discussions about openers. When the ball does not swing early on, he is a high intent batsman against both pace and spin, and can destroy attacks. His recent run of form coupled with his reputation he garnered by hitting two T20I centuries against India may suggest an IPL recall.

Dawid Malan: While the top-ranked T20I batsman has a split and conflicted fan-base, Malan has never failed to deliver in international cricket. His tendency to start slow is often criticized, but he usually makes up for it with big scores. However, the recent BBL exposed Malan’s flaws as his first ten balls strike rate of around 80 became a liability as he failed to accelerate. He may be useful at a low scoring home venue, nonetheless.

Glenn Phillips: To most viewers it may have seemed that Phillips burst on to the scene when he scored a 100 against the West Indies late last year. However, he has been the most consistent CPL performer in the last three years where the conditions resemble the subcontinent. He is a thinking batsman and his dexterity against both pace and spin will make him a quality backup option.

Wildcard

Matthew Wade: Due to limited international opportunities in T20, Wade often misses the spotlight. Yet, he is one of the best BBL openers in the last two seasons and affirmed that he could make the step up in the India vs Australia T20 series. Wade’s exceptional intent will be an asset to any team that is seeking a fast start. He is a handy keeper in addition to that.

Other wildcards : Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Kusal Perera, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Finn Allen

Top order batsmen Player Upside Risk Base Price (Lakhs) Alex Hales Medium Medium 150 Evin Lewis High Medium 100 Dawid Malan Low Medium 150 Glenn Phillips Medium Medium 50 Matthew Wade Medium High 100

Spinners

There is a very limited demand for overseas spinners and hence, only Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Sandeep Lamichhane and Qais Ahmad are the frontrunners to possibly earn contracts. While Mujeeb and Sandeep featured in the last few seasons, their recent form has been mixed.

That could open up the field for Rashid who has consistently delivered for England or the highly talented Qais Ahmad who also provides all-round value. The upside and risk associated with each of them is very similar. A wildcard pick could be Wanindu Hasaranga, but with his availability being unclear, it might not be a risk franchises will be willing to take for an overseas spinner in the short term.