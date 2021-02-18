In a high-spending auction before the Indian Premier League season starts, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.
Earlier, KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to Rs 14.25 crore.
“We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell,” RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.
Maxwell saw the first big bidding war in the auctions and Twitter couldn’t quite believe how Maxwell, a player that failed to hit a single six in the entire season last year, bagged such an amount.
