The Indian Premier League player auction ahead of 2021 edition that happened in Chennai on 18 February witnessed quite a few multi-crore bids and Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell was one of the earliest to set the cash registers ringing in Chennai.

He eventually went to Royal Challengers Bangalore but only after a bidding battle. It came as a surprise for some, given he finished IPL 2020 without hitting a single six in the 106 deliveries he faced but his international form, especially against India, made sure he was once again highly sought after.

The bidding first began between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders. And then CSK joined in, who went up to Rs 14 crore, before RCB finally got him for Rs 14.25 crore. That is the fifth highest bid registered in the IPL auction, the record for which was also set in Chennai this year when Chris Morris went to RR for Rs 16.25 crore.

In a video published by the franchise on Monday, RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson is seen preparing with his team to bid for Maxwell and how they anticipated a tough fight from CSK.

