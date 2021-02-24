1:55 pm: Wondering how the pink ball is different from the others? Here are the details from SG’s chief ball inspector.

1.38 pm: The first big news of the day is that the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has been renamed from Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium. Read all about it here.

1:31 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1 as we head into the day-night match at the newly-built Motera Stadium. The pink ball contest is set to bring more challenges to Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s teams, this promises to be another cracking Test!