Prithvi Shaw, captaining Mumbai, smashed an unbeaten 152-ball 227 while Suryakumar Yadav hit a swashbuckling 133 off 58 balls in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Pondicherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Shaw’s 227 is now the highest individual score in the tournament’s history while Mumbai’s 457/4 in 50 overs is a new record for the highest team total ever in a List-A (50-over format) match played in India, going past South Africa’s 438/4 in an ODI against India in Mumbai.

Of course, it is the highest team total now in the tournament’s history as well.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Shaw was leading the Mumbai side (for the first time as per ESPNCricinfo) and he went on to score the highest List A score of his career, remaining unbeaten after opening the batting. This is now his second century in three matches for Mumbai in the domestic 50-over tournament.

Shaw and Suryakumar, who recently earned his call up to the Indian T20I squad, shared a 201-run partnership for Mumbai in their Elite Group D game here.

The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score in the tournament held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).

This was the first maiden List-A double hundred for Shaw, which he got in 142 balls. Shaw hammered 32 fours and five sixes during his innings. He also became the eighth Indian to score a List A double hundred while this was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vizay Hazare Trophy.

For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.

Puducherry’s decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Mumbai opener Shaw took apart Puducherry’s attack, comprising 36-year-old former India player Pankaj Singh (2/79) and his pace colleagues 41-year-old Santha Moorthy (0/92) and Sagar Trivedi (1/99) as well as 34-year-old left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi (0/81).

Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) added 58 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation. After Jaiswal was dismissed, Shaw found an able partner in Aditya Tare (56, 7x4) as the duo stitched a 153-run stand for the second wicket. Tare played the perfect second fiddle to Shaw.

Suryakumar, who came in at No 4, was in his elements, hitting 22 fours and four sixes. He and Shaw added 201 runs for the third wicket stand and helped Mumbai go past the 400-run mark.

Mumbai scorecard vs P'cherry (VJH Trophy) BATSMEN RUNS BALLS SR 4S 6S Yashasvi Jaiswal ct Rohit D b Sagar V Trivedi 10 16 62.50 1 0 Prithvi Shaw (C) Not Out 227 152 149.34 31 5 Aditya Tare b S Suresh Kumar 56 64 87.50 7 0 Suryakumar Yadav ct Ashith b Pankaj Singh 133 58 229.31 22 4 Shivam Dube ct Rohit D b Pankaj Singh 16 7 228.57 0 2 Shardul Thakur Not Out 6 4 150.00 1 0 EXTRAS (nb 1, w 7, b 0, lb 1, pen 0) 9

TOTAL (4 wickets; 50 overs) 457 via bcci.tv

Mumbai - 457/4 vs Puducherry, Jaipur

Highest total in #VijayHazareTrophy



Prithvi Shaw - 227*(152)

Highest individual score in #VijayHazareTrophy eclipsing Sanju Samson's 212*(129) vs Goa in 2019#VijayHazareTrophy2021 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 25, 2021

Highest individual scores in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 🏆👇



P Shaw - 227* v Pondicherry, 2020/21

S Samson - 212* vs Goa, 2019/20

Y Jaiswal - 203 v Jharkhand, 2019/20

KV Kaushal - 202 v Sikkim, 2018/19

A Rahane - 187 v Maharashtra, 2007/08#VijayHazareTrophy2021#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/lDT1SW7CkG — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) February 25, 2021

Highest team totals in men's List A:



496/4 - Surrey vs Gloucestershire, The Oval, 2007

481/6 - England vs Australia, Nottingham, 2018

458/4 - India A vs Leicestershire, Leicester, 2018

457/4 - Mumbai vs Puducherry, Jaipur, Today#VijayHazareTrophy2021 — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 25, 2021

