India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: Can Rohit Sharma and Co help hosts push ahead?
Follow live updates from day two of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Day 1: Axar’s brilliance exposes amateurish England’s stubborn unwillingness to learn
Live updates
After 35 overs, IND are 100/3 (Rohit Sharma 58, Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Just a single for Rohit in that over from Leach. Rahane struggled a bit – got an inside edge and was beaten by sharp turn and bounce as he looked at pulling one. Tentative start for India’s vice-captain.
After 34 overs, IND are 99/3 (Rohit Sharma 57, Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Maiden over to start off. Not much bounce for Anderson first up but he keeps a tight line and Rahane keeps a close eye.
2.30 pm: The players are out on the field and we’re ready for play! The first hour will be crucial. England will be in deep trouble if they don’t get wickets early on. Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma are at the crease, James Anderson has the ball in hand. Here we go!
2.27 pm: A total of 13 wickets fell on day one, with Virat Kohli being the 13th to be dismissed, minutes before the close of play, while India finished 13 runs behind England’s first innings score.
1.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
England won the toss and elected to bat first on Wednesday but India rode on a six-wicket haul from Axar Patel to bowl-out the visitors for just 112 runs. In reply, India lost captain Virat Kohli in the last over of the day and got to stumps at 99/3, with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.