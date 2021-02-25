England skipper Joe Root claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 145 in the day-night third Test on Thursday.
India finsihed their first innings with a lead of 33 after they routed England for 112 on the first day at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
India resumed on 99/3 and Jack Leach quickly removed Ajinkya Rahane for seven and Rohit Sharma for 66 with his left-arm spin on a viciously turning track.
Root replaced fast bowler James Anderson and struck with his first ball to have Rishabh Pant caught behind for one.
The England captain, playing his 102nd Test, then struck twice in an over to send back Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, both for a duck, and silence the home crowd.
He wrapped up the tail to return figures of 5/8 in 6.2 overs. The umpires called an early tea after the last wicket fell and later England began the second session by losing two wickets in Axar Patel’s first over.
India vs England, third Test, day two live blog
India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the world Test championship final against New Zealand.
Here are the reactions to India’s batting that sparked some memories of Adelaide as well for some fans, a match which was also played with pink ball and witnessed batting collapses in both innings.
With AFP inputs