Deepak Kumar (52kg) assured India a medal as he entered the semi-finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament setting a a clash with reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov.

The Asian silver-winner Deepak defeated Bulgaria’s Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Zoirov, also a silver-medallist at the Asian Games and the championships, claimed a 5-0 win over American Anthony Herrera.

However, it was a largely disappointing day for India with former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) bowing out of the women’s competition.

With their loss, India’s challenge in the women’s draw has come to an end without anyone managing to secure a medal.

Gulia, who defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarterfinals, went down 0-5 to Romania’s Lacramioara Perijoc. Kachari also lost by the same margin to American Naomi Graham.

Manjeet Singh (+91kg), in the men’s draw, also made his exit from the tournament. He was beaten by Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

Earlier in the competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) made the semi-finals by defeating Brazil’s Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout.

India won three medals at the previous edition of the event (one silver and two bronze).

With PTI Inputs