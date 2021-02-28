Sune Luus will continue to captain South Africa for the upcoming limited-overs series in India as regular skipper Dane van Niekerk is out with injury, along with Chloe Tryon and Masabata Klaas.

The series marks the return of the Indian women’s cricket team after a year, having last played international cricket in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2020.

South Africa retained most of the players in the 18-member squad which had won the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan last month, the country’s cricket board CSA said on Sunday. Pacer Klaas is the only name missing after picking up an injury at the last moment.

India also named the squads for the series on Saturday.

All-rounder Luus had captained the side to victory against Pakistan at home in January-February in the absence of van Niekerk, who is yet to recover from lower-back injury.

The visitors arrived in India on Saturday and are currently serving a six-day quarantine period. They will train for two days before facing India in the series-opening ODI on March 7 in Lucknow.

“It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions,” South Africa women’s coach Hilton Moreeng was quoted as saying in a statement by Cricbuzz.

“India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”

The series comprises five ODIs, followed by three T20 internationals – all to be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.