Among many things hit by the coronavirus in 2020, live sport was one of the fields affected bad. From the Tokyo Olympics being called off to big-ticket yearly events getting cancelled, postponed or played in front of empty stadiums, it was a year like no other.

In the latter part of the year though, things started picking up again around the world and cricket restarted with English summer. Many leagues and bilateral series have been played since.

But for India, the case has been a bit different. While the men have played a full Indian Premier League season apart from a tour to Australia and a home series against England, the women have not played international cricket in nearly a year. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co last played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2020. There was the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah at the business end of IPL, when four teams played a brief exhibition event.

In the meantime, here’s a list of all women’s international matches that have taken place and a summary of men’s matches involving the 12 main members of ICC.

( Note : The tables below will be updated till the time the Indian women’s team return to international action.)

List of women's intn'l matches from Mar 8 2020 Home team Result Away team Ground Match date Match type Australia won India Melbourne 8 Mar 2020 T20I Austria lost Germany Lower Austria 12 Aug 2020 T20I Austria lost Germany Lower Austria 13 Aug 2020 T20I Austria lost Germany Lower Austria 13 Aug 2020 T20I Austria lost Germany Lower Austria 14 Aug 2020 T20I Austria lost Germany Lower Austria 15 Aug 2020 T20I England won West Indies Derby 21 Sep 2020 T20I England won West Indies Derby 23 Sep 2020 T20I Australia won New Zealand Brisbane 26 Sep 2020 T20I England won West Indies Derby 26 Sep 2020 T20I Australia won New Zealand Brisbane 27 Sep 2020 T20I England won West Indies Derby 28 Sep 2020 T20I Australia lost New Zealand Brisbane 30 Sep 2020 T20I England won West Indies Derby 30 Sep 2020 T20I Australia won New Zealand Brisbane 3 Oct 2020 ODI Australia won New Zealand Brisbane 5 Oct 2020 ODI Australia won New Zealand Brisbane 7 Oct 2020 ODI South Africa won Pakistan Durban 20 Jan 2021 ODI South Africa won Pakistan Durban 23 Jan 2021 ODI South Africa won Pakistan Durban 26 Jan 2021 ODI South Africa won Pakistan Durban 29 Jan 2021 T20I South Africa won Pakistan Durban 31 Jan 2021 T20I South Africa lost Pakistan Durban 3 Feb 2021 T20I Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo