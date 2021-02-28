Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will battle it out to reach the I Indian Super League Final scheduled for Saturday, March 13.

Sergio Lobera’s men beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final game of the league phase to seal the top spot (and earned their place in the AFC Champions League) while FC Goa piped Hyderabad FC to the fourth place after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the penultimate game of the season.

ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the League stage will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC, who are under an unbeaten run under Khalid Jamil.

The away goals rule will not be in use this season.

ISL 2020-’21 Playoff fixtures:

Friday, March 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Monday, March 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - GMC Stadium, Bambolim

Tuesday, March 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Saturday, March 13 – TBD - PJN Stadium, Fatorda

Playoff games will kick-off at 1930 (IST) and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and their streaming platforms.