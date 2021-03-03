Continuing her winning return to the WTA circuit, Sania Mirza reached the doubles semi-finals of the Qatar Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac. Former world No 1 Mirza and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac sailed into final four with a straight sets win on Wednesday over their higher-ranked rivals.

Mirza and Klepac made short work of fourth seeds Anna Blinkova and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 to reach the last four round.

[QF] 🇸🇮Klepac/🇮🇳Mirza beat (4)🇷🇺Blinkova/🇨🇦Dabrowski 6-2 6-0 pic.twitter.com/1frqw2cf6u — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) March 3, 2021

The Indo-Slovenian pair will next play second seeds Demi Schuurs and Nicole Melichar.

Elsewhere in the draw, top seeds Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova had defeated Dutch duo of Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 4-6 6-4 13-11 in another quarterfinal duel.

Earlier in the tournament, Mirza-Klepac won 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine in the opening round of the WTA 500 tournament.

It was Mirza’s first match in 12 months and incidentally it was at the Doha Open where she played last in February 2020 before pandemic halted the tennis competitions across the world. She herself had recovered from Covid-19 not long ago.

Incidentally, it was Kichenok with whom Mirza had paired when she returned to competitive tennis after a maternity break and won the Hobart Open in January 2020