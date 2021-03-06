Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar marked the 50th anniversary of his international debut on Saturday, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the tributes for the 71-year-old.

On March 6, 1971, Gavaskar took the field in an India shirt for the first time in what went on to become a historic tour of the West Indies. The right-handed opener scored a staggering 774 runs in that series as Ajit Wadekar’s men pulled off an improbable series victory.

When Gavaskar and Co created history: Remembering India’s epic 1971 Test series win in West Indies

“Fifty years ago on this day he took the cricketing world by storm,” Tendulkar wrote for Gavaskar on Saturday in a social media post. “He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to. India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of a sudden the sport in India had a new meaning.

“As a young boy I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero,” added Tendulkar.

Here’s a look at how the Indian cricket community marked the occasion

A tribute to My Idol!

Fifty years of an outstanding journey of Sunny Sir. Thank you for inspiring us & making us all proud of everything you have done for the country & the field of cricket. Wishing you the best always!

#OnThisDay 50 years ago Sunny G made his Test debut....his cricket journey has inspired and enthralled millions like me. I took up opening the batting because of him....I owe a part of my India Cap to you, paji. Thank You 😊 Keep Shining. Keep smiling.

50 yrs of sunny sir.. Congratulations Sir .. thank you for inspiring generations of cricketers

50 years since the great Sunil Gavaskar made his test debut and announced himself to the world. My elder brother @bhogle used to keep a scrap book and that is how I got drawn in. Gavaskar soon became a symbol of hope for us. I followed Indian cricket through his performances. — Harsha Bhogle

50 years since his iconic debut against West Indies. By the end of the series; this 21-year-old went on to amass an incredible 774 runs (including a smashing Double Century). And thus, a new era began - which inspired generations to come.



Congratulations, #SunilGavaskar sir!

Late Ajit Wadekar was secretly hoping Gavaskar did not hit a ton on debut.Everyone who had scored a ton on debut for India didn't score another Test ton till that point.Sobers dropped Gavaskar twice on debut. Sobers wanted some luck & he touched SMG before play to get some luck — Sarang Bhalerao

Gavaskar was the 1st cricketer's name I ever heard. Since I was 4, elders around me would reassure each other that all was not lost, Gavaskar was still batting. And through my growing years, that was what kept us going, Gavaskar was still batting.

50 years since his test debut! — Joy Bhattacharjya

50 years since his test debut! pic.twitter.com/Dm8VzVgpo3 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 6, 2021

This was back in 1983 when I got a book signed by Sunil Gavaskar for me & my sister with the help of my mum. I was 8, & was already head over heels with the game. I have 'Sunny Days' signed by him too, but can't find it. Treasured memories. — Mimi Sen

50 years ago, this boy from Bombay stepped in at Port of Spain, playing his first test, scoring 65 and 67*. (Then it followed - 116-64, 1-117, 124-220). Ask Lord Relator how West Indies felt. The rest is history. Thank you, Sunil Gavaskar, 10,122 times. — saliltripathi

#SunilGavaskar - one of my all time heroes.

He epitomised courage, swag, and a complete "hum kissi se kam nahin" attittude.

I wonder how many of my generation were inspired by his vibe of "whoever you may be, i am your equal"

And, yeah - he played great cricket too:) — Harini Calamur

50 years ago this day...a dawn of a new era in Indian sports...an era of self-belief, attitude, determination and excellence.



Mar 6, 1971 - A 21 year old Sunil Gavaskar debut for India in the West Indies.



End of the series...he had already amassed 774 runs including a 200. — Amit Paranjape