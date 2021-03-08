Rajasthan Royals will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 season against rebranded Punjab Kings in a repeat of one of the most memorable matches from 2020 when Rahul Tewatia stole the show in Sharjah.

With league stage matches to be played in neutral venues, RR will start off with five matches in Mumbai then move to Delhi for four matches. Their next three matches will be played in Kolkata and they will conclude the group phase just as they started, with a match against PBKS. Their last two matches will be in Bengaluru.

RR finished eighth in the table in IPL 2020 and will be led by Sanju Samson in the upcoming edition.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 RR schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 4 12-Apr RR PBKS Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 7 15-Apr RR DC Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 12 19-Apr CSK RR Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 16 22-Apr RCB RR Mumbai THU 7:30 PM 18 24-Apr RR KKR Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 24 29-Apr MI RR Delhi THU 3:30 PM 28 2-May RR SRH Delhi SUN 3:30 PM 32 5-May RR CSK Delhi WED 7:30 PM 36 8-May RR MI Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 40 11-May DC RR Kolkata TUE 7:30 PM 43 13-May SRH RR Kolkata THU 7:30 PM 46 16-May RR RCB Kolkata SUN 3:30 PM 49 18-May KKR RR Bengaluru TUE 7:30 PM 54 22-May PBKS RR Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM