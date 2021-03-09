ISL semi-final 2ng leg, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United live updates: Suhair pulls one back
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
The Indian Super League awaits its second finalists as ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United battle it out for a date with Mumbai City FC in Saturday’s showpiece.
It was a 1-1 draw in the first leg with Idrissa Sylla cancelling out David Williams’ opener. The draw means the second leg is now a one-off semi-final.
Mumbai City FC and FC Goa went the distance in what was the longest knockout tie in the ISL, will we see similar drama tonight or will one of the teams win it in the ninety minutes?
A closely-fought encounter awaits.
Live updates
74’ ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 NorthEast United
GOOOOOOOOAALLLLLLLLL! SUHAIRR! Game on, Game on! Arindam makes a mess of collecting a corner as Suhair heads in a rebound from the crossbar. Wow what a game
68’ ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United
GOOOOOOOOAALLLLLLLLL! MANVIR SINGH! A brilliant counter-attacking goal by the Mariners. Krishna releases Manvir in space as NorthEast United push ahead for the equaliser. The Indian does well to steady himself and find the top corner. Mariners on the cusp!
66’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
CHANCE! Hernandez finds the side netting but he was through on goal. Once again it was Roy Krishna at the heart of it. The game is getting stretched
62’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
The NorthEask united spills it and Roy Krishna appears to have bundled it over the line but the linesman keeps his flag down. What a clearance from Ashutosh Mehta. Season saving from Higlanders’ perspective
48’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
SUHAIRRR! NorthEast United hit the post and it’s just the start Khalid Jamil would have hoped for from his team.
46’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
Second half begins. No changes by either manager at the break.
HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
16 shots from Mariners. 16!
HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
Name a better duo?
HT: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
A dominant display from ATK Mohun Bagan sees them take a 1-0 lead at the break. Williams the scorer again, Roy Krishna with the assist. NorthEast United have carried a threat on their counter but their defence has looked shaky.
45+2’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
A brilliant cross from Machado and NorthEast United almost draw level. This is not over yet
38’ ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 NorthEast United
GOOOOOOAALLLLLLL! WILLIAMS! ATK Mohun Bagan in front. Once again Krishna and Williams combo link up to open up NorthEast United. Deserved lead for the Mariners
27’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
Mashoor dives in to win the ball early and gets nowhere near it. Krishna almost punishes him but his effort is wide. Both defences making uncharacteristic mistakes so far.
23’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
SAVE! Machado runs at the heart of the ATKMB defence and lets one fly. Arindam tips it over. NorthEast have clawed their way into the game.
14’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
CHANCE! Idrissa Sylla goes past the ATKMB defence as if it was not there but his shot flies wide. A chance there for the Highlanders much better from Khalid Jamil’s men. Good start to the match
13’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
It’s been all ATK Mohun Bagan so far. NorthEast have struggled to get a foothold in the game.
5’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
CHANCE! Williams gets ahead of his marker but fails to keep his header down. ATK Mohun Bagan have come quickly out of the blocks here and NorthEast United need to be careful.
3’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
SO CLOSE! Javier Hernandez runs into space and fires a shot goalwards that hits the upright. Early warning for NorthEast United who get lucky there. What a strike!
1’ ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United
KICK OFF! The action begins Fatorda
7:30 pm: The teams are out!
7:22 pm: A recap of the first leg
Read: NorthEast United stand up to ATK Mohun Bagan’s seasoned stars in tight first leg
7:17 pm: TEAM NEWS - Jhingan Tiri return for Mariners, Sylla starts for Highlanders
Here are the teams
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).
NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.
7:12 pm: With the scores tied at 1-1 after the first leg, the Mariners and Highlanders will have to find way to outdo each other in the second.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United. It’s all tied at 1-1 after the first leg and with no away goals the second leg is a virtual one-legged semi-final. Who will play Mumbai City FC in the final?