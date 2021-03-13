Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohan Bagan in the final of the 2020-’21 Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. It is a fitting finale for India’s premier football league as both teams finished in the top two at the end of the league stage this season.

ISL final preview: Can Antonio Habas’ ATK Mohun Bagan stop all-conquering Mumbai City FC?

Here’s how the two league stage clashes between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan panned out this season:

Match 55: Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to go five points clear but the race for the top spot got interesting after this.

Match 110: Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 (and clinched the top spot plus AFC Champions League berth).