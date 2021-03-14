India vs South Africa, 4th ODI live updates: Mithali Raj and Co look to keep series alive
Updates from the fourth ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
08.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth One Day International between India and South Africa. The venue is Lucknow again. The series has swung one way and then the other, again. Today, it is a must-win for Mithali Raj and Co as they look to stay alive in the series, which is now 2-1 in favour of the Proteas.
Opener Lizelle Lee almost single-handedly took South Africa home with a career-best unbeaten 132 as India lost by six runs via the DLS method in the rain-marred third One-day International on Friday in Lucknow.
Chasing a competitive 249, Lee ensured her team kept up with the required rate, which eventually proved crucial after rain came in with the visitors at 223/4 in 46.3 overs, six ahead of India via the DLS method. It was anyone’s game till the covers came in after a sudden change in weather.